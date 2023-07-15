Bank of Stockton Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

NYSE:GD opened at $215.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.