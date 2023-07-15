Bank of Stockton Acquires 470 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

