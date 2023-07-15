Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Critical Survey

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Bank7 has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bank7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $140.95 million 2.06 $46.59 million $2.85 6.32 Bank7 $78.16 million 2.69 $29.64 million $3.58 6.41

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.45% 11.11% 1.08% Bank7 35.11% 23.38% 2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bank7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 90.07%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.84%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Bank7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank7 beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.