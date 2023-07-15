Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.10% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

