Bank of Finland Has $520.83 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Finland grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 34.0% of Bank of Finland’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bank of Finland’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $520,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $451.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $453.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.