Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Bank of America stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.