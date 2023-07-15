Bank of America Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $146.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.61.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,051.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,051.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,882,729 shares of company stock worth $224,588,462. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

