Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BKKLY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

