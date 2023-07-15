Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Bancroft Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $50,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 11,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,661. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Featured Stories

