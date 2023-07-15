Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Announces — Dividend of $0.45

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4455 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

