Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Announces $0.45 — Dividend

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4455 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 70.4% during the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

