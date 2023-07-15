Banco Macro S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

NYSE:BMA opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

