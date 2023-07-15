Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 92.4% in June

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 475 ($6.11) to GBX 455 ($5.85) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 430 ($5.53) to GBX 400 ($5.15) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

