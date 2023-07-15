B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.13. 498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

B.A.D. Etf Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.A.D. Etf

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.A.D. Etf stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 72.94% of B.A.D. Etf worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

B.A.D. Etf Company Profile

The B.A.D. ETF (BAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM BAD index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of US-listed companies engaged in betting, alcohol, cannabis, and drugs. BAD was launched on Dec 22, 2021 and is managed by The BAD Investment Company.

