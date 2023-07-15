Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $179.85 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $186.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

