AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Trading Up 6.7 %
OTCMKTS:AVVH traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,331. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
