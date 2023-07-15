Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.75. Avinger shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 42,320 shares trading hands.

AVGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

