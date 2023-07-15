Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 89,312 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,312 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000.

DFAU stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

