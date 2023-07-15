Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,173 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $514.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.41. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $523.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

