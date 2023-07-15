Auxano Advisors LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 5.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

