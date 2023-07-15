Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 624 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

