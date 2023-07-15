Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.02

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 24439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.85) to GBX 670 ($8.62) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.21) to GBX 473 ($6.09) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $596.33.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

