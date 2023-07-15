Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $620.27

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 620.27 ($7.98) and traded as low as GBX 595.60 ($7.66). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 616.20 ($7.93), with a volume of 1,597,350 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 624.86 ($8.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 620 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 602.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,442.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

