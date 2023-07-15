Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $208.14

Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.14 ($2.68) and traded as high as GBX 208.55 ($2.68). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.64), with a volume of 210,328 shares.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.41.

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a GBX 2.97 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.84. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Aurora Investment Trust

In related news, insider Lucy Walker purchased 5,500 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £11,330 ($14,576.10). In other news, insider Farah Buckley bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £8,955 ($11,520.65). Also, insider Lucy Walker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £11,330 ($14,576.10). Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

