Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 997,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 902,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.58.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
