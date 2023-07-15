Audius Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.92 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $211.41 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

