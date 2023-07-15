aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. Oppenheimer lowered aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $1.95 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

