AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.