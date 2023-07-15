AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.