Atco Ltd. (ACO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 30th

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.476 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Atco Price Performance

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter.

