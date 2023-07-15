AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

