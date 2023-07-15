Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Separately, Citigroup raised Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

