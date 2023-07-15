Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.15

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIEGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.15 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.71). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.65), with a volume of 144,053 shares traded.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £232.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,716.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £6,325.48 ($8,137.76). 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust



Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

