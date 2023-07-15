Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Stock Performance
Ashford stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
