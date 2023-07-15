Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Society Pass from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Society Pass ( NASDAQ:SOPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 449.79% and a negative return on equity of 133.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Society Pass by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

