Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 0.2%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 1,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GYLD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 71,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

