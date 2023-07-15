Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $382,261,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 640,038 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after acquiring an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Aptiv stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

