Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares.
Applied Graphene Materials Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £643,400.00, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.57.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile
Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.
