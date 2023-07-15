Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.73

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.73 and traded as high as $13.09. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 37,751 shares traded.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.