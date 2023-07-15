Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.73

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.73 and traded as high as $13.09. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 37,751 shares traded.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 151,883 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 372,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

