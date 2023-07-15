Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

