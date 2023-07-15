Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1,276.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $110.43 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.41.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

