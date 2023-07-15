Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,665 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Electromed worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Electromed



Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading

