Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 75,105 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,105 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 188,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 86,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $26.17 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

