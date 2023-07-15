Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 510 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $316.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.05 and its 200 day moving average is $211.76.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

