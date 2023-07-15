Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 484 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.8% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

