Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 290 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

