Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 280,295 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280,295 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.