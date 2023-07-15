Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 121 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $281.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.23. The company has a market cap of $891.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.16.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

