Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.