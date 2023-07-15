Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nathan’s Famous worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth $264,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

