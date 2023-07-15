Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,591 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $69,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $305.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

